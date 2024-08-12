North Carolina law increases fines for truck violations on restricted route

A new North Carolina truck law is intended to address a pressing safety concern along a Macon County restricted roadway.

Existing state law provides length limitations for motor vehicle combinations consisting of truck tractors and tandem trailers or semitrailers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is authorized to provide for additional prohibitions on portions of any route on the state highway system if the operation of a motor vehicle combination on the route cannot be safely accommodated.

Additional civil penalties are included for violating motor vehicle restrictions on a designated portion of roadway in Macon County.

Cullasaja Gorge

Truck tractors with trailers longer than 30 feet are prohibited on a segment of U.S. Route 64 between state Route 1533 and state Highway 106 in Macon County. The stretch of roadway in southwestern North Carolina is known as Cullasaja Gorge.

Offenders found on the stretch of roadway face a $100 fine if the semitrailer is below 50 feet in length. The offense is a $200 fine for semitrailers that are at least 50 feet in length.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a truck bill that provides for an additional civil penalty for violating the motor vehicle combination length restrictions along Cullasaja Gorge.

Violations would be calculated based on if the amount the vehicle combination’s gross vehicle weight rating exceeds 20,000 pounds. Penalties would amount to 4 cents per pound for the first 1,000 pounds. Penalty amounts would increase to 6 cents per pound for the next 1,000 pounds and to 10 cents per pound for each additional pound thereafter.

Rep. Karl Gillespie, R-Franklin, said the new law is intended to enhance road safety and to provide better services for residents in the area.

“The frequent incidents of large commercial trucks getting stuck on this road have created hazardous conditions for residents and first responders, while diverting essential resources from the community,” Gillespie said in prepared remarks.

The additional penalty amounts take effect Dec. 1. LL

