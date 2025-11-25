North Carolina is putting predatory towers on notice

North Carolina is hitting the brakes on predatory towing, rolling out new protections for truckers and motorists alike on Dec. 1.

The Tar Heel State joins Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, and Indiana as states that have acted this year on nonconsensual towing.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has pushed for these safeguards and continues to work with states on rules that protect truckers during nonconsensual towing.

Tar Heel Law

The new North Carolina law outlines rules for booting and returning commercial cargo in nonconsensual towing situations.

Starting Dec. 1, it will be illegal to immobilize a commercial vehicle for parking enforcement. This includes using devices that include a boot.

Anyone who violates the rule faces a Class 2 misdemeanor. The charge carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

The law also sets rules for the return of cargo. Towing companies involved in a nonconsensual or government-ordered tow must “promptly return any commercial cargo” to the driver or cargo owner when asked.

A trailer swap is allowed if the replacement trailer is similar in type, in good working order, and no more than five years older than the original – or newer – as arranged by the cargo owner.

Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, pushed for towing reforms. He said the new law is a positive step, but noted that more still needs to be done to protect commercial drivers.

“This is exactly the kind of predatory behavior that we hope to stop,” Schietzelt posted on X.

"This is exactly the kind of predatory behavior that we hope to stop," Schietzelt posted on X.

OOIDA welcomes changes

Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of state government affairs, said most towing companies operate fairly, “but there are a few that give the industry a bad reputation, which is unfair to those who are fair and professional.”

He added that the Association welcomes the new rules passed this year in several states. He noted that when states review their towing programs, they often find some operators are taking advantage of people and overcharging them. LL

