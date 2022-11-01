North Carolina governor issues order on zero-emission trucks

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order that is touted to accelerate the state’s transition to a clean energy economy via zero-emission trucks and buses.

Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program. The program is intended to result in more electric trucks and buses throughout the state by requiring manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty to sell more zero-emission vehicles over the next decade.

Additionally, the order promotes charging and fueling infrastructure growth in the state.

North Carolina is the seventh state to adopt an Advanced Clean Trucks program. The first six states to adopt the program are California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Governor touts benefits of zero-emission truck program

Cooper said the program builds on a multiple-state commitment that North Carolina entered in 2020 that seeks to have all affected vehicles to be zero-emission by 2050.

The governor’s office says the executive order positions North Carolina “to benefit from the global market transition to zero-emission vans, buses and trucks by ensuring that new vehicle technologies will be available to businesses across the state.”

“North Carolina is already a national hub for truck and bus manufacturing and supply chain development, and we should not miss the opportunity to lead the market-driven transition already underway to cleaner and increasingly cheaper zero-emission technologies that benefit our economy and our communities,” Cooper said in a news release.

Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette added that the action moves the state closer to a clean transportation economy that will benefit communities across the state.

“Increasing the use of zero-emission vehicles will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and create good-paying jobs tied to clean transportation,” Boyette stated.

Does order affect diesel-powered vehicles?

The governor’s office says the executive order would help ensure that consumers have access to newly available technologies without restricting their ability to buy traditional gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.

Mandates criticized

Statehouse critics of the executive order question the logic behind the action.

“While we examine the details of Gov. Cooper’s executive action announced today, I can’t help but think that now is not the time for expansive, burdensome new mandates for our trucking industry while inflation and supply chain issues continue to crush N.C. families,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, posted on Twitter.

