North Carolina DOT sets date for reopening part of Interstate 40

A nine-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in North Carolina could reopen to traffic in both directions by Jan. 1, 2025.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced this target date for the portion of I-40 that was washed away by the Pigeon River due to Hurricane Helene in late September.

Completing a stabilization project on the westbound lanes of I-40 will allow vehicles to travel at 40 mph in each direction of this stretch connecting North Carolina and Tennessee.

“We are optimistic that our contract partners can complete the work, establish one narrow lane in each direction and create a safe work zone for the long-term restoration,” NCDOT’s Division 14 Engineer Wanda Payne said in a news release. “We are working to open I-40 when it is safe, and it will be tight conditions for everybody. But if everybody is patient, everybody can get through.”

Hurricane damage led to the closure of more than 600 roads in North Carolina. Find the latest roads conditions in the Tar Heel State and beyond here.

$8.5 million is being spent on the stabilization repairs that includes the installation of soil-nail walls. NCDOT said it plans to implement a quick-tow contract similar to what was used during Interstate 26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson counties to reduce crashes, delays and congestion.

Steady progress is being made on Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge with 2-way traffic anticipated by New Year’s Day. 📗 Read Details: https://t.co/4MUkstwpt5 pic.twitter.com/tWv83ckXlF — NCDOT (@NCDOT) November 6, 2024

Long-term plans for the reconstruction of I-40 remain in the development stage. No timeframe has been decided upon for design or construction. There is also no general estimate of the cost to repair this portion of I-40 at this time.

“Opening one lane in both directions reestablishes critical connectivity for the transport of good and services to and through mountains,” Payne said. “Like many things in our area, it will not be like it was for a long time, but it will be better than we’ve had in recent weeks. We will collaboratively choose the best long-term solution.” LL

