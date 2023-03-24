North Carolina DOT receives grant to expand driver alert system

March 24, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

A system used to send commercial drivers alerts will now alert more drivers in more situations thanks to a $1.5 million grant received by North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Mobility and Safety Division.

According to a North Carolina DOT news release, the system currently alerts commercial motor vehicle drivers about slow traffic ahead on a small scale.

The expansion will provide real-time travel alerts for more drivers in more situations such as work zones, said the news release.

“Equipping drivers with more timely alerts about sudden changes in traffic conditions will help reduce changes,” Kelly Wells, NCDOT traveler information engineer, said in a statement.

This system, first announced by North Carolina officials in May 2021, will send alerts through smartphones, navigation apps and other technologies, similar to what commercial drivers have been receiving.

NCDOT says it will be initially deployed in work zones along Interstate 95 near Fayetteville, N.C., and Interstate 40 west of Asheville, N.C. These two corridors were chosen due to the long-term work expected in these areas.

Future plans for the system include expansion in other areas of the state as well as developing a way to send alerts directly to connected and autonomous vehicles, said NCDOT.

The department plans to displace the information in a format so that it’s compatible with apps such as Waze, Google Maps and Apple Maps.

NCDOT says the expanded alert system will not affect its mobile-friendly website, and it will continue to function in the same manner. LL

