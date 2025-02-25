North Carolina DOT completes major repairs on bridge

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said major repairs on the Whitson Avenue Bridge in Swannanoa, N.C., are complete, allowing for its reopening on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

NCDOT said in a news release that barricades to the bridge near Asheville, N.C., will be removed at that time, reconnecting U.S. Highway 70 to Old U.S. Highway 70 – both of which are main thoroughfares.

“We are proud to serve the Swannanoa community,” said Tim Anderson, an NCDOT Division 13 engineer. “We are also humbled by the outpouring of appreciation for the work we have completed to reconnect the community.”

Also scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 is a bridge reopening ceremony by the Swannanoa Grassroots Alliance.

What’s happening with Helene recovery in Asheville? The City of Asheville is proud to share a new website – https://t.co/TOrOrK7aSr – a source of information and news about all things recovery. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/38wDt0WEPU — City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) February 23, 2025

Areas approaching the bridge from each direction were washed out by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Crews repaired the approaches with new fill material, built a wall behind the southern abutment, replaced a concrete slab approaching the bridge and applied new asphalt and curb and gutter, NCDOT said. The department also installed new asphalt and new traffic signals at nearby Old U.S. Highway 70.

According to the latest update, NCDOT has repaired or replaced 213 bridges and nearly 800 culverts damaged by Hurricane Helene. Of the roads closed by the storm, 89% have reopened.

Interstate 40 in western North Carolina will join that list of reopened roads on March 1.

“I am proud of NCDOT’s focus on this challenge and the roadworkers who have worked tirelessly to reopen roads and keep people safe,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a statement.

The stretches of I-40 from Exit 20 to Exit 15 and from Exit 7 to the state line and approximately 5 miles into Tennessee will accommodate standard-size trucks but not oversize loads, according to the state DOT.

Permanent reconstruction of I-40 is expected to begin soon, with Ames Construction serving as the prime contractor. LL

More Land Line coverage of North Carolina news.