Nor’easter blizzard emergency triggers travel bans for trucks

A potentially record-breaking blizzard has led to emergency conditions across much of the Northeast.

More than 1 foot of snow was recorded in parts of Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

NBC News reported warnings were in effect for more than 41 million residents from Maryland to Maine as of Monday, Feb. 23, while nearly 600,000 customers within the region remained without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from the northern Catskills, Capital District & southern VT south and east from this pm until 7 pm Mon. Snowfall amounts will range from 6-12″ for portions of the Capital District, Helderbergs and southern VT with 8-18″ further south & east. pic.twitter.com/z9TO9eHTNX — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) February 22, 2026

New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Connecticut are among the states that have enacted travel bans that include commercial motor vehicles.

Real-time traffic conditions are available on this Land Line resources page.

“I’m urging everyone to take this storm and the blizzard conditions it will bring seriously,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “During its height, we are going to experience intense winds that will cause whiteout conditions, severely limiting visibility and making motor vehicle travel very dangerous. Everyone statewide is strongly urged to avoid all unnecessary, non-essential travel.”

New York City has also implemented a travel ban, closing all city streets, highways and bridges to non-emergency traffic.

Parts of the northeast U.S. were previously included in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s regional fuel emergency issued in December 2025.

That order has been extended twice and remains in effect through Saturday, Feb. 28.

The transportation of heating fuel, propane, natural gas and heating oil is covered by this emergency, regardless of origin of the trip as long as the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the affected area. LL

