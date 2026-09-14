Non-domiciled CDL fight shifts into high gear

For the second time in less than a week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will be tasked with defending elements of its non-domiciled CDL final rule.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments on Friday, Sept. 11, in a case between the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the U.S. Department of Transportation. That case centers around FMCSA’s decision to withhold about $160 million from California for failing to cancel more than 17,000 non-domiciled CDLs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the D.C. Circuit will hear the arguments in Jorge Rivera Lujan’s case against FMCSA over the non-domiciled CDL rule, which took effect in March.

FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL rule is expected to take about 200,000 CDL holders off the road. Under the rule, an Employment Authorization Document is no longer enough to obtain a non-domiciled CDL. Additionally, asylum seekers, asylees, refugees and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are ineligible.

Attorneys representing Rivera Lujan, who has lived in the U.S. since he was 2 years old and has been a truck driver most of his adult life, dispute the rule’s connection to safety.

“FMCSA has offered no evidence showing that the people excluded by the rule operate commercial motor vehicles less safely than other drivers,” the petitioners wrote in their final brief filed in August. “In fact, FMCSA disclaims the availability of data that would enable comparison of the safety outcomes of now-ineligible CDL drivers to that of other drivers, including the largest category of drivers: those with (domiciled) standard CDLs.”

The agency said the rule doesn’t suggest that it has data that non-domiciled CDL holders are less safe. Instead, the rule is about fixing the lack of vetting and ensuring that all CDL holders are well-trained and qualified.

“In large part, petitioners’ arguments that the agency acted arbitrarily misstate the reason the agency acted or confuse one provision’s rationale for the other’s,” FMCSA’s attorneys wrote. “Those arguments are meritless. With respect to the eligibility provision, the rule does not rest on an assessment that alien drivers are categorically less safe than other drivers, but instead on the uncontested premise that states have no means of accessing their foreign driving history.”

A three-judge panel of Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and J. Michelle Childs will hear the oral arguments on Sept. 15. Pillard was also on the panel for California’s case against DOT. LL