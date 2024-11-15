Nominations open for annual Highway Hero Award

November 15, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Nominations are now open for an award that honors truck drivers who “went the extra mile” to help others while on the job.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Goodyear announced it is now accepting nominations for its Highway Hero Award. The company said the annual award – which began in 1983 – is intended to recognize drivers “who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe.”

To be eligible for the Highway Hero Award, nominees must:

  • Be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL
  • Reside in the U.S. or Canada
  • Be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size greater than 19 inches
  • Be on the job at the time of the heroic incident, which must have occurred in 2024

“Goodyear is eager to hear from drivers across the commercial industry, from long-haul truckers to dump truck drivers, regional delivery and vocational vehicle operators and more,” the company said.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31 and can be made online here.

One winner and up to two finalists will be chosen from the pool of nominees, with each receiving a cash prize. Of course, to the victor go the spoils. In addition to a cash prize, the winner will also receive a ride on the Goodyear Blimp.

“Commercial truck drivers are not only at the center of the supply chain industry, but they also act as vigilant guardians of the roads, ready to assist others in need,” Joe Burke, vice president of Goodyear’s North America Commercial business, said in a statement. “For over four decades, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program has celebrated remarkable contributions of professional truck drivers who have acted selflessly for the good of others on the road.”

Last year, to commemorate the 40th year of the award, Goodyear selected a pair of truck drivers – Timothy VanNostrand and Elijah Ramos – to honor with the Highway Hero Award. 

VanNostrand, an OOIDA member from Northville, N.Y., received the award for his actions helping police apprehend a suspect after a June 2023 traffic stop by a New York State Trooper turned into a shootout.

Ramos, a driver for Ryder System Inc., earned the honor for assisting a motorist who had crashed her SUV in a remote desert area. LL

