Nominations now being accepted for 2025 Citizen Driver award

August 15, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The nomination period for the 2025 TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver award is now open through Oct. 7.

To submit a nomination, go to the TA Citizen Driver website.

TA said the Citizen Driver program puts a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession.

Last year, the Westlake, Ohio-based chain of travel centers received more than 150 nominations for the Citizen Driver award.

Earning Citizen Driver honors in 2024 were Tim Taylor and team drivers Steve and Gina Jones. The three drivers were recognized at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

This year’s winners will receive $5,000 in prize money, with TA making a $2,500 donation to the winner’s organization of choice. Winners will also be able to choose a TA, Petro Shopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, as has been customary in previous years.

A panel of trucking professionals will review all the nominees to select the finalists.

TA has presented 44 professional truck drivers with the Citizen Driver Award since the program began in 2013.

OOIDA members William McNamee and Lamar Buckwalter received the honor in 2023. The pair joined a host of other Association members to receive the accolade in recent years, including:

Marty Ellis, the driver of OOIDA’s tour truck, “The Spirit of the American Trucker,” received the honor in 2017. Jon Osburn, OOIDA’s previous Spirit driver, won the award in 2016. LL

