Nominations are due soon for OOIDA’s Board of Directors

The end-of-year deadline to submit nominations for OOIDA’s Board of Directors is coming up quickly.

If you’ve ever thought you’d like to be part of the OOIDA Board of Directors, submit your nomination soon. The deadline is Dec. 31.

Nomination forms were sent to OOIDA members in November, signaling the start of the biennial election cycle for alternate board members.

The election will take place in the fall of 2022. Those elected will be seated at the 2023 spring board meeting.

Here’s how it works

Every two years, OOIDA holds an election for board alternates. Alternates are elected to two-year terms by and from the membership. All current alternate board member terms expire in 2023, so it’s time to toss your hat in the ring now.

The nomination-election committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. You can find the form on the members-only login feature on the OOIDA.com website. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

Members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

After the deadline, the Nomination-Election Committee will verify minimum qualifications and send out questionnaires asking for more detailed information. Successful candidates will be placed on the election ballots. Ballots will be sent to membership Nov. 15, 2022, and are due back Dec. 31, 2022.

To help voting members get to know the nominees, Land Line Magazine plans to feature brief profiles in fall 2022. Portions of the interviews are scheduled to be aired on Land Line Now on SiriusXM satellite radio, Road Dog Channel 146. LL

Read about the spring OOIDA Board of Directors meeting here.