Nomination period for Transition Trucking award now open

June 10, 2022

Transition Trucking is accepting nominations for its 2022 Driving for Excellence Award.

Employers and CDL credentialing institutions are able to nominate as many as five rookie drivers, according to the Transition Trucking website.

Nominations forms are available on the Transition Trucking website and will be accepted until July 31.

Those making nominations are encouraged to start the application process at least one week prior to the closing date.

History of the award

Started in 2016, the award has recognized America’s top military rookie driver. The year-long competition is open to veterans, guard members and reservists who have made the successful transition to the trucking industry following military service.

It is presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth and Fastport.

The winner will be handed the keys to a fully loaded Kenworth T680, provided by Kenworth, valued at approximately $155,000.

The competition also will recognize the employer or CDL credentialing institution that hired and trained the winner.

The Transition Trucking website estimates more than 30% of America’s trucking industry are military veterans.

2021 Transition Trucking winner

Jimmy Reddell, a 22-year Army veteran and independent contractor with Dallas-based Stevens Transport, was presented with the 2021 award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“This is certainly a special moment for me,” Reddell said. “I’m very honored to receive the 2021 Transition Trucking award out of all the deserving veterans nominated. I can’t wait to get that Kenworth T680 out on the road.”

After the nomination period ends, a top 10 will be revealed followed by the announcement of the final three in the fall.

Public voting will open after the final three are announced and the winner will be recognized during a ceremony featuring industry professionals, military officials and media outlets. LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

