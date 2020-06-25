Nominate someone for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award

June 25, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The deadline to nominate someone for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award is July 31.

The award is sponsored by Women In Trucking Association, a nonprofit organization focused on encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry.

The award recognizes women who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting. The nominee must have a proven record of responsibility and have mentored or served as a role model to other women in the industry, according to WIT.

Honorees are women who make or influence key decisions, have a proven record of responsibility, and mentor and serve as role models to other women.

The award was developed in 2010 as a way to honor female leaders in trucking, and to attract and advance women within the industry.

The nominator must provide a response to the following three items of no more than 250 words per item:

  • Briefly describe this nominee’s role in the trucking industry.
  • Describe how the nominee has been a role model for women in the trucking industry.
  • Tell why the nominee should be selected as the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking.

Make nominations by following this link.

The finalists of the competition will be invited to participate on a panel discussion regarding female leaders in the industry at its annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo on Sept. 23-25 in Dallas.

Last year, Ruth Lopez, director of transportation management for Miami-based Ryder Systems Inc., was selected as the honoree.

In 2018, Angela Eliacostas, founder and CEO of AGT Global Logistics, was selected as the honoree.

Women In trucking was created in 2007. Ellen Voie is its director. Here is a timeline of its history.

Pilot Flying J

Related News

Trucking in America poster contest

News

Help kids develop by entering the Trucking in America poster contest

Help kids have fun and develop their creativity in Land Line Magazine’s Trucking in America poster contest. Contest entries are due Sept. 15.

By Land Line Staff | June 25

FMCSA logo, traffic cones

News

FMCSA extends CDL test examiner waiver until Sept. 30

FMCSA has announced that its waiver for states regarding third-party CDL skills test examiners was extended for three months, until Sept. 30.

By Land Line Staff | June 25

Massachusetts seal and map graphic

News

Massachusetts lawmakers near transportation funding deal

Multiple Massachusetts bills would raise transportation funding via options that include bonds. There is also interest in fuel tax rate increases.

By Keith Goble | June 25

DAT Solutions report on truckload rates

News

Spot rates rise as shippers shop for capacity ahead of July 4 holiday

Load posts were up and freight was moving last week in a ramp up to the Fourth of July holiday, and truckload spot rates were surging.

By Special to Land Line | June 25