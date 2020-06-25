The deadline to nominate someone for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award is July 31.

The award is sponsored by Women In Trucking Association, a nonprofit organization focused on encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry.

The award recognizes women who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting. The nominee must have a proven record of responsibility and have mentored or served as a role model to other women in the industry, according to WIT.

The award was developed in 2010 as a way to honor female leaders in trucking, and to attract and advance women within the industry.

The nominator must provide a response to the following three items of no more than 250 words per item:

Briefly describe this nominee’s role in the trucking industry.

Describe how the nominee has been a role model for women in the trucking industry.

Tell why the nominee should be selected as the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking.

Make nominations by following this link.

The finalists of the competition will be invited to participate on a panel discussion regarding female leaders in the industry at its annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo on Sept. 23-25 in Dallas.

Last year, Ruth Lopez, director of transportation management for Miami-based Ryder Systems Inc., was selected as the honoree.

In 2018, Angela Eliacostas, founder and CEO of AGT Global Logistics, was selected as the honoree.

Women In trucking was created in 2007. Ellen Voie is its director. Here is a timeline of its history.