Nominate someone for TA & Petro’s Citizen Driver 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for TravelCenters of America’s annual Citizen Driver competition.

The award recognizes over-the-road professional truck drivers who exhibit citizenship, safety, community involvement, leadership, and health and wellness.

The deadline is June 30.

To nominate yourself or someone else, visit TA-Petro.com/CitizenDriver.

This year’s competition will include two grand prize winners as well as 10 finalists, who will also receive awards.

As a Citizen Driver award recipient, drivers may choose a TA, Petro or TA Express location to be dedicated in their honor. To celebrate their career and contributions, a bronze historical marker with the driver’s image and story is installed on the front of the building, and a dedication ceremony is held with the driver’s family and friends.

Previous Citizen Driver honorees

The Citizen Driver program launched in 2013 to honor hardworking, professional truckers. The award places a premium on being positive role models within their communities.

Last year, OOIDA members Dan Porter and Don Talley were selected as the grand prize winners.

Porter, known by many as “Dusty,” has been in the industry for over 50 years. He served on the Werner Driver Advisory Committee and volunteered for the Special Olympics Truck Convoy and Trucking for a Cure. Porter’s dedication ceremony was held at the Petro location in Glendale, Ky.

Talley has more than 2 million crash-free miles and 20 years of experience to his name. In an effort to promote the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Truckers Against Trafficking, he formed the Road Dog Crew. The Petro in Gaston, Ind., was dedicated in Talley’s name for being named a Citizen Driver.

View previous Citizen Driver honorees, including Dick Pingel, a member of OOIDA’s Board of Directors, and Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s touring tractor-trailer, here. LL

Read about contests, truck shows, OOIDA members, charity events and movie news under the features pull-down menu tab at LandLine.Media.