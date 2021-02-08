Those hoping for some relief at the pump will have to wait at least another week.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, released Monday, Feb. 8, the average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.801 from $2.738 a week ago

The price per gallon of diesel has risen every week since Nov. 9, 2020.

The Midwest experienced the most significant increase at 7.2 cents, while the Central Atlantic region had the smallest change (4.4 cents).

California has the highest diesel price per gallon at $3.558.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 10.9 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.801, up 6.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.845, up 5.4 cents.

New England – $2.84, up 4.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.005, up 4.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.74, up 6.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.748, up 7.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.566, up 6.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.699, up 5.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.258, up 5.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.897, up 5.6 cents.

California – $3.558, up 6.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.8 cents to $2.688, according to a Monday, Feb. 8, report.

The largest increase was 4.2 cents per gallon in California, which also has the highest price per gallon, at $3.521.

The Gulf Coast continues to have the lowest diesel prices in the country with an average of $2.502 this week.

The U.S. average diesel price is 12.7 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.688, up 3.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.772, up 3.3 cents.

New England – $2.815, up 2.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.966, up 3.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.663, up 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.662, up 3.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.502, up 3.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.655, up 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.093, up 3.9 cents

West Coast without California – $2.79, up 3.8 cents.

California – $3.521, up 4.2 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.696 for Monday, Feb. 8.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.654 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.584 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.913 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

