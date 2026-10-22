Nine days into trial, FedEx settles fatal crash case

FedEx averted a potential nuclear verdict in a crash lawsuit, but only after it suddenly decided to settle while the trial was underway.

Trucking companies have been a favorite target of personal injury attorneys. With high insurance minimums and corporate money for larger carriers, plaintiff attorneys see dollar signs when a truck is involved in a crash, even when the truck driver didn’t do anything wrong.

FedEx was the center of a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in Oregon. Defending itself and Troutdale, Ore.-based True North Trucking Company – a contractor service provider that hauled the load – the megacarrier took the case all the way to trial before it jumped ship and settled.

The crash in question occurred at around 5 a.m. in December 2022 on Interstate 84 in Oregon in icy conditions. In their lawsuit, plaintiffs called the time between midnight and 6 a.m. the “Danger Zone,” when fatal truck crashes are seven times more likely.

Israel Gonzalez Sanchez had pulled over to the shoulder of the interstate to assist another motorist when the FedEx truck driver drifted, striking and killing Gonzalez. Attorneys claim the trucker was driving 65 mph in a 60-mph zone, which was unsafe for the conditions. He was cited for careless driving.

Gonzalez’s estate sued FedEx, True North Trucking and the truck driver. Without elaborating, the lawsuit characterized the truck driver as “unqualified, inexperienced, untrained and incompetent” to drive in inclement weather.

Plaintiffs originally asked for $81 million in damages, but defense attorneys claimed the family would see as much as $250 million. FedEx denied liability, but suggested that if any damages are awarded, they be capped at $3 million.

However, the jury never got that chance.

After nine days of trial, FedEx and plaintiffs reached a settlement. Terms of the settlement are under seal.

According to Courtroom View Network, an attorney for the plaintiffs argued that FedEx overworked its drivers by not offering enough time between shifts. He also accused the carrier of improperly training drivers.

FedEx counterargued that although the roads were icy, there were no travel restrictions in place, suggesting the roads were safe to drive on. A similar defense was used in the infamous Werner case in Texas that resulted in a $100 million nuclear verdict.

Defense attorneys told the jury that dash cam footage should absolve FedEx and the truck driver of any liability. In the end, FedEx decided not to roll the dice and settled for an undisclosed amount. LL