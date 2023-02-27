Nikola recalls Tre BEV trucks for brake issue

February 27, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Nikola is recalling certain Tre BEV (battery-electric vehicle) trucks over an issue with the brakes.

The recall affects 2022 Tre BEV vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the shaft locking screw on the brake pedal may be missing or may not be fully threaded, which can cause the brake pedal to detach. A detached brake pedal can cause a loss of pedal function, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will repair or replace the brake pedal units as necessary, free of charge. According to NHTSA, all affected trucks were inspected and repaired last November.

In September, ZF North America Inc. declared a recall (22E-078) affecting a potential brake pedal issue in Nikola vehicles. Before issuing its own recall or sending out notifications, Nikola reported that it had inspected 100% of the potential recall population and found zero defects.

For questions, contact Nikola customer service at 630-808-4531 with recall number 22VDC0908. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-090. LL

