Nikola recalls regional cabovers over seat belt problem

Nikola Corp. has announced a recall for its Tre BEV cabover trucks.

The Tre BEV cabover trucks are intended for metro or regional fleets.

The reason for the recall is a problem with the seat belt shoulder anchoring assembly that may have been improperly recalled. Nikola says 93 trucks might be affected.

The company says it will replace the seat belt anchor assembly and adjuster free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 1.

Owners may contact Nikola customer service at 888-429-9216. Nikola’s number for this recall is 22VDC07007R.

Owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov.

This recall notice can be found here.

Salt Lake City-based Nikola was founded in 2014. In manufactures heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

In November 2021, Nikola reported it was settling a case filed by the Securities Exchange Commission for $125 million. In July 2021, founder and former CEO Trevor Milton was indicted on charges in a securities fraud scheme.

Other recalls:

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.