Nikola recalls regional cabovers over seat belt problem

September 26, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Nikola Corp. has announced a recall for its Tre BEV cabover trucks.

The Tre BEV cabover trucks are intended for metro or regional fleets.

The reason for the recall is a problem with the seat belt shoulder anchoring assembly that may have been improperly recalled. Nikola says 93 trucks might be affected.

The company says it will replace the seat belt anchor assembly and adjuster free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 1.

Owners may contact Nikola customer service at 888-429-9216. Nikola’s number for this recall is 22VDC07007R.

Owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov.

This recall notice can be found here.

Salt Lake City-based Nikola was founded in 2014. In manufactures heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

In November 2021, Nikola reported it was settling a case filed by the Securities Exchange Commission for $125 million. In July 2021, founder and former CEO Trevor Milton was indicted on charges in a securities fraud scheme.

Other recalls:

 More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

 

TravelCenters

Related News

Utah

Quick-thinking Highway Angel

A quick-thinking OOIDA life member is named a Highway Angel for jumping into action after a crash. Plus, how leaving the scene of any accident can affect your CDL.

By Scott Thompson | July 05

Navistar International truck emblem

Business

Navistar recalls International trucks for connecting rod problem

Navistar has issued a recall for 2018-20 International trucks that might have a connecting rod problem. There’s a software fix.

By Chuck Robinson | September 26

Amazon trailer, photo by Marty Ellis

Business

Beware of the spreading Fedezon model

Beware of the Amazon and FedEx business model. It’s geared to keeping drivers under the mega companies’ thumbs, columnist John Bendel warns.

By John Bendel | September 26

Mack Anthem

Business

‘Command Steer’ adds power to power steering

Mack Trucks offer help turning the steering wheel with Command Steer, a smart electric boost to Mack’s normal hydraulic power steering.

By Tom Berg | September 23