Nightly lane closures on Interstate 84 in Idaho

The Idaho Transportation Department has announced overnight closures of Interstate 84 at Exit 168 (South Jerome Interchange) through mid-April.

These closures are for crews to form and place bridge abutments that will support the new Lincoln Avenue bridges, ITD said.

Eastbound and westbound closures will occur on alternating nights between April 2-9. Detours will be in place.

“ITD encourages motorists to plan ahead for delays and drive with caution when traveling over these next couple of weeks in April,” ITD Resident Engineer Seth Helms said in a news release. “We want to thank everyone for their patience as crews work to place the bridge abutments as quickly and safely as possible.”

Transportation officials said business access will remain open on local roads during the closures, but Lincoln Avenue may be impacted over I-84. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This I-84 interchange was built in 1966 and has reached the end of its design life, according to ITD.

A new interchange with a diverging diamond/couplet design will meet current standards, improve safety by reducing the impact of frontage roads on the ramps and increase traffic flow with new traffic signals.

The schedule provided on the I-84 South Jerome Interchange project website said construction began in February 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

