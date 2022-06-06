Nice thing happened while the OOIDA tour trailer was at Wheel Jam blowout

Wheel Jam turned out to be everything it was promised to be – a huge, three-shows-in-one celebration. Marty Ellis had the OOIDA tour trailer there. Despite everything going on, it wasn’t overwhelmingly busy as far as connecting with professional truckers and OOIDA members, Ellis said, except for one thing.

Ellis was asked to talk to a group at a traditional show dinner Saturday night about the importance of letting federal regulators know what truck drivers thought of the proposed speed limiter mandate. While Ellis was speaking, OOIDA life member Gary French went to FightingForTruckers.com and while Ellis was talking.

“He said it was literally that quick and easy, and he wanted to thank OOIDA for making it so easy,” Ellis said.

Wheel Jam took place June 2-5 in Huron, S.D. Not only was there a tractor-trailer show, but there also was a car show, a motorcycle show and the South Dakota BBQ Championships all taking place in conjunction with the truck show.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in May proposed a speed limiter mandate on most commercial motor vehicles. OOIDA pushed back on a 30-day comment period, telling FMCSA such an important decision deserved longer time for comments. The federal agency listened and extended the comment period to Monday, July 18.

OOIDA encourages professional truck drivers to submit comments on FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate notice.

OOIDA encourages all truck drivers to submit comments on the speed limiter mandate notice before the July 18 deadline. The Association has made the process easy through its Fighting for Truckers website. The public also can go to the Regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2022-0004.

ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

After Wheel Jam and a short break at OOIDA headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo., Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show on June 9-11 in Springfield, Ill.

In addition to Ellis, Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, plans to make an appearance.

Ellis snapped a few photos of some nice-looking trucks at Wheel Jam. Take a look.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

After Wheel Jam and then the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show, Ellis plans to take a show break in London, Ohio, before heading to the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio.

