NHTSA to address automated driving systems, other research topics

Next week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will spend three days discussing research on such topics as automated driving systems, cybersecurity and impaired driving.

The public meetings are scheduled daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 30.

NHTSA said that the virtual meetings are intended to provide public and stakeholder outreach regarding research activities.

“NHTSA technical research staff will discuss projects recently concluded or underway and may also introduce early-stage projects,” the agency said.

The second day of the meetings may be of particular interest to truckers. On Oct. 29, NHTSA will have sessions on vehicle electronics/cybersecurity and alternative fuels; automated driving systems; advanced driver assistance systems; and human factors.

Automated driving systems

As automated driving systems become more prevalent in the trucking industry, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has called on the Department of Transportation to adopt policies to ensure that automated driving systems and autonomous technologies are safe before being deployed.

“OOIDA has urged DOT to develop AV standards that are based on documented research and testing data,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in comments. “OOIDA supports mandatory testing, safety and crash-reporting requirements that provide the public with direct and easy access to information about AV performance.”

Earlier this month, NHTSA launched an investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, which allows the vehicle to take control of driving functions in limited conditions. NHTSA’s investigation was prompted by four reports of crashes involving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature.

In addition, a recent study suggested that partial automated driving systems do not prevent crashes.

“There is no convincing evidence that partial driving automation is a safety system that is preventing crashes in the real world,” the study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said. “Considering that drivers have been documented misusing these systems, partial driving automation needs to be thought of as a convenience feature and not a safety feature until there is strong support otherwise. Designing partial driving automation with robust safeguards to deter misuse will be crucial to minimizing the possibility that the systems will inadvertently increase crash risk.”

How to attend

A full agenda for the meetings and registration information can be found here.

The Oct. 28 meeting will cover such topics as:

Crashworthiness

Experimental and computational biomechanics and injury

Advanced crash test dummies

The Oct. 29 meeting will cover:

Vehicle electronics/cybersecurity and alternative fuels

Automated driving systems

Advanced driver assistance systems

Human factors

The Oct. 30 meeting will cover:

Vulnerable road users

Behavioral safety

Impaired driving

According to NHTSA, there will be opportunities for attendees to submit questions as time allows. LL

Land Line Associate Editor Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.