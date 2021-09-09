NHTSA safety research meetings scheduled for Oct. 19-21

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will discuss such topics as crash avoidance systems and risky driving behaviors during virtual meetings scheduled for October.

The agency’s Vehicle Safety Research and Behavior Safety Research offices will offer presentations on Oct. 19-21. The announcement of the meetings is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Sept. 10.

According to the agenda, the Oct. 19 presentation will focus on crash avoidance research, including advanced driver assistance systems, human factors, automated driving systems and vehicle cybersecurity.

The Oct. 20 agenda look at speeding and risky driving behaviors, as well as presentations on vulnerable road user research and alternative fuels.

Crashworthiness research panels on female crash safety, ADS crash safety, advanced crash test dummies and occupant protection will be presented on Oct. 21.

Questions will be taken following each presentation.

Each day of the meetings are scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastern time.

“The agency invites comments on the information presented regarding research priorities, research goals, and additional research gaps/needs the public may believe NHTSA should be addressing,” the notice stated.

It is free to attend the virtual meetings, but registration is required. Attendees must register at the NHTSA website by Oct. 15.

Following the presentations, the meeting slides will be posted to the docket for public viewing, and a recording of the meeting will be made available after the event for offline viewing. The docket number is NHTSA-2021-0060. LL

What else has NHTSA been up to lately?