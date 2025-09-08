NHTSA proposes additional automated vehicle rules

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said federal standards for automated driving systems remain outdated.

In June, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that NHTSA will streamline its Part 555 exemption, allowing manufacturers to sell up to 2,500 motor vehicles per year that aren’t fully compliant if they demonstrate that the vehicle can meet an equivalent level of safety.

As of Thursday, Sept. 4, that exemption was being further amended.

Proposed rulemaking will address the following standards for vehicles with automated driving systems and no manual controls:

Transmission shift position, starter interlock and transmission braking effect

Windshield defrosting and defogging systems and windshield wiping and washing systems

Lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment

NHTSA said it’s also improving its internal processes to expedite processing time, improve transparency and increase engagement with applicants.

“America must lead the way in transportation innovation,” Duffy said. “The rules of the road need to be updated to fit the realities of the 21st century. Our changes will eliminate redundant requirements and bring us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety.”

We’re delivering on @SecDuffy‘s innovation agenda to bring the next generation of vehicles to our roads. Today, we announced three proposed rules to modernize Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for vehicles with automated driving systems. Read more: https://t.co/6Ko8yQgdfE pic.twitter.com/ldHX8r9Jhg — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) September 4, 2025

Applicants will also receive “improved instructions” providing better expectations and ensuring they have necessary information up front, NHTSA said.

“Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards were written for vehicles with human drivers and need to be updated for autonomous vehicles,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said. “Removing these requirements will reduce costs and enhance safety. NHTSA is committed to supporting the safe development of advanced technologies and advancing a new era of transportation.”

NHTSA said in a news release that its automated vehicle framework will prioritize the safety of automated vehicles on public roads, remove unnecessary regulatory barriers and enable commercial deployment.

“By addressing manual controls in autonomous vehicles, the Department of Transportation can pave the way for more accessible AVs that expand mobility opportunities for Americans,” said Jeff Farrah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association. LL

