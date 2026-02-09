NHTSA plans road ahead for AVs

On March 10, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will provide updates and insights regarding automated vehicle activities.

The automated vehicle safety meeting at U.S. DOT headquarters in Washington, D.C., will be open to the public and feature DOT leadership, as well as panel discussions on AV topics, according to a NHTSA notice.

NHTSA said it gleaned valuable information from stakeholders on various topics during the ADS workshop held in November 2025.

This upcoming meeting will expand upon that.

“In this subsequent meeting, NHTSA intends to gather specific input on potential actions, including potential future guidance to the safe domestic development, testing and deployment of ADS-equipped vehicles,” NHTSA said.

Input from stakeholders will be utilized to better inform NHTSA’s upcoming activities, the agency added.

This event will not be live-streamed. Attendees must register no later than March 5.

The public docket will remain open for comments following the meeting until April 10.

Comments must include the agency name and docket number and may be submitted online, by mail or fax.

NHTSA AV framework

In April 2025, the NHTSA AV framework was updated to prioritize safety, unleash innovation, and enable commercial development, according to the agency.

“As part of DOT’s innovation agenda, our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in April 2025.

A Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 4, reiterated the importance of federal AV guidelines and discussed security and data-collection concerns.

In a letter to the committee prior to the hearing, OOIDA expressed its perspective.

“We understand the desire to swiftly unleash American ingenuity in multiple transportation sectors and agree the federal government must play an integral role in promoting safety and innovation on our roads,” OOIDA wrote. “But Congress should not pursue a one-size-fits-all legislative approach that implements the same policies for autonomous passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. The introduction of autonomous technology to both classes presents distinct safety challenges that should be addressed and regulated on separate paths.”

Read more Land Line news.