NHTSA looks to dim headlight glare

Motorists have been complaining about newer, blinding headlights for years. Now, the feds want to do something about them

Since the mid-2000s, automakers have been using LED lights instead of halogen lights. LEDs are brighter and whiter, lighting up more of the road and using less power. They also last much longer.

While LED headlights may be more efficient, people have been raising concerns about their glare. Nearly 10 years ago, a petition that has been signed by more than 80,000 people called for the federal government to regulate LEDs on vehicles.

Nearly a decade later, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is moving to do just that.

NHTSA recently announced that it is “modernizing its outdated vehicle lighting standards.” Among the considerations are:

Addressing headlight glare

Modernizing lighting technology by improving rules for LEDs, dusk sensors, automatic high beams and replaceable light sources

Improving performance by evaluating how headlamp height and aim affect driver visibility

Streamlining test procedures for plastic optics and replaceable lenses

Aligning global standards

To speed up the rulemaking process, the transportation secretary will appoint 18 stakeholders to come up with solutions. Those being considered include vehicle lighting manufacturers, vehicle equipment associations, safety organizations, research institutions and engineering associations.

NHTSA is accepting comments on the committee and the scope of the rule. To submit comments, go to Regulations.gov and enter docket number NHTSA-2026-1981 or click here.

Are headlights really a problem?

Although there are plenty of complaints among the general public, a study published last year suggests that headlights are not as dangerous as perceived.

After reviewing millions of crash reports over a 10-year period, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that only 0.1% to 0.2% of nighttime crashes were blamed on headlight glare.

Their research shows that the sun appears to be more dangerous than LED headlights. IIHS also revealed that more than 90% of glare-involved crashes occurred during daylight. The most common time was when the sun sits low on the horizon.

In fact, LED headlights may be preventing crashes.

Another IIHS study showed that vehicles with good-rated headlights had fewer nighttime and pedestrian crashes. LED lights usually earn a good rating, while halogen lights usually get a poor one.

“But that doesn’t mean reducing glare isn’t an important goal – one that we’ve long focused on at IIHS in addition to improving illumination,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement.

IIHS supports the use of adaptive driving beam headlights, which dim only the part of the beam that shines at oncoming cars while keeping the rest bright. While the technology is popular in other countries, very few vehicles in the U.S. include the feature. Newer Tesla and Rivian models are equipped with adaptive driving beams. LL