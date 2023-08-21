NHTSA launches campaign to remove drunk drivers from roadways

As we approach Labor Day weekend, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is increasing efforts to remove intoxicated drivers from the roadways.

NHTSA kicked off its annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day national enforcement campaign on Aug. 16. The enforcement effort, which is supported by a $13.8 million paid media campaign, runs through Sept. 4.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 37 people die in drunk-driving crashes every day. In 2021, 13,384 people died due to alcohol-impaired driving – a 14% increase from 2020. Two-thirds of the crashes involved a driver operating at nearly twice the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration, the DOT said.

“One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – of crimes (impaired driving) has become a serious safety epidemic in our country,” the DOT wrote on its website.

The media campaign will use a mix of television, radio, digital, social media and billboards to educate drivers about the dangers of impaired driving. Law enforcement officers also will be working with community partners nationwide to stop impaired driving. LL

Read more news from Land Line.

