NHTSA investigating video game feature on Tesla vehicles

Tesla is again in hot water with federal regulators due to potentially dangerous technology. This time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigation Tesla’s Passenger Play feature in hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

Called Passenger Play, a person riding shotgun can play video games on a Tesla’s front center touchscreen. However, a software update allows anyone to play at any time.

A report from The New York Times reveals at least three games can be played while the vehicle is in motion: solitaire; Sky Force Reloaded, a jet fighter game; and The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise, a conquest strategy game. Before playing, a message pops up requesting confirmation that the player is a passenger. However, nothing prevents the driver from answering in the affirmative.

According to NHTSA, Passenger Play has been around since last December. As introduced, a passenger can play video games on the center screen while the Tesla was in park. In August, one owner in Lake Oswego, Ore., discovered that the feature is available while the vehicle is in motion, prompting them to alert NHTSA.

“Tesla is now making interactive video games and live internet web searching possible on the main front seat display WHILE THE CAR IS DRIVING,” the complaint states. “The video games are allegedly restricted only to passengers. Web browsing is available to anyone at any time. Why is a manufacturer allowed to create an inherently distracting live video which takes over two-thirds of the screen which the driver relies on for all vehicle information? Tesla has no gauges above the steering wheel.”

That report was filed on Nov. 6.

Now, NHTSA is opening a preliminary evaluation into “driver distraction potential” of Passenger Play while the vehicle is in drive.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation “will evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios.”

Nearly 600,000 Tesla vehicles are part of the investigation, including 2017-22 Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles.

“NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion,” the Nov. 6 complaint states. “Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”

Land Line could not reach Tesla for comment. The carmaker eliminated its PR department last year.

The car manufacturer has faced criticism from lawmakers and regulators several times for its technology. Earlier this month, California Transportation Committee Chairwoman Sen. Lena Gonzalez sent a letter to California DMV Director Steve Gordon expressing concerns over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system.

In November 2020, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent a letter to NHTSA expressing its concerns over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. In its letter, OOIDA pointed out that the majority of truck-involved crashes are caused by passenger vehicles. Consequently, misleading technology like Tesla’s autonomous system jeopardizes the safety of truckers and other motorists.

“Therefore, we are dismayed with the administration’s lack of oversight of automated driving technologies currently deployed on public roadways that jeopardize truckers’ safety,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer stated in the letter. “The use of unfinished and unproven automated technologies poses a significant threat to small-business truckers, and we urge you to take action to protect all road users and promote greater transparency and oversight of their development.” LL