NHTSA investigates automatic emergency braking on Daimler trucks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation on certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks after receiving complaints about the automatic emergency braking system.

On May 26, NHTSA opened an investigation on 2017-22 Freightliner Cascadia and 2017-22 Western Star 5700 trucks. Approximately 250,000 trucks may be affected by the investigation.

According to NHTSA documents, the automatic emergency braking system may have a defect. Specifically, the truck system may inaccurately identify an object and command the vehicle to stop unexpectedly, resulting in a hazard to other motorists.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received 18 vehicle owner questionnaires that allege errors in the emergency braking system. Drivers are reporting that the system is activated despite no actual roadway obstacle in the way. The reports indicate the truck will apply the service brakes without warning or input from the driver. Applications range from momentary, partial application with little loss of speed to full application, which brings the vehicle to a complete stop in the travel lane.

There are no known crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the automatic emergency braking system. A preliminary evaluation has been opened to determine whether the issue “creates an unreasonable risk to safety,” according to NHTSA.

A Daimler Trucks North America spokesperson sent Land Line the following statement:

“Daimler Truck North America is fully committed to the development of life-saving technologies such as (automatic emergency braking) that have the potential to greatly improve roadway safety. The company shares the same mission as NHTSA to reduce fatal crashes and serious injuries, and looks forward to continued collaboration with the agency to review AEB technology and the upcoming regulation and test procedures that are being developed for the industry by NHTSA.”

NHTSA proposes mandatory automatic emergency braking systems

In related news, NHTSA announced on Wednesday, May 31, a notice of proposed rulemaking requiring automatic braking systems.

According to a news release, the proposed requirement includes automatic emergency braking and pedestrian automatic emergency braking systems on passenger cars and light trucks. NHTSA claims the proposed rule will “dramatically reduce crashes” involving pedestrians and rear-end collisions.

“Today, we take an important step forward to save lives and make our roadways safer for all Americans,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Just as lifesaving innovations from previous generations like seat belts and airbags have helped improve safety, requiring automatic emergency braking on cars and trucks would keep all of us safer on our roads.”

If adopted as proposed, nearly all U.S. vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less will be required to have automatic braking technology three years after the publication of a final rule.

Although Wednesday’s proposed rule affects light vehicles only, a separate proposal for heavy-duty vehicles is underway. LL

Related stories: