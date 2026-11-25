Saying that “technology has not progressed as much as expected,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is hitting the brakes on its automatic emergency braking system mandate for new cars.

NHTSA announced this week that it is extending the compliance deadline for automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB systems on new vehicles by two years. According to the agency, the extension gives automakers time to resolve technical hurdles before mass deployment.

“Automatic emergency braking is standard on almost all light-duty vehicles today and prevents countless crashes. As we look to establish more stringent performance requirements to prevent even more crashes, it is crucial that we get this rule right,” NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said. “The technology has not progressed as much as expected, and providing automakers with this additional lead time will ensure that these systems are thoroughly tested, reliable, and trusted by American drivers.”

NHTSA issued a final rule in May 2024 that required all passenger cars, multipurpose passenger vehicles, trucks and buses weighing less than 10,000 pounds manufactured on or after Sept. 1, 2029, to be equipped with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian automatic emergency braking technology.

Since that rule was issued, stakeholders have raised concerns.

“NHTSA has determined that there is uncertainty in whether the fleet can comply with the standard within the current compliance timeline,” the agency wrote in its notice. “There is also uncertainty around the pace of system development and deployment and how the current compliance timeline might impact engineering and marketing decisions made years in advance of vehicle sales. As a result, NHTSA is concerned that the current timeline of FMVSS No. 127 may result in vehicles being unable to be self-certified as compliant by manufacturers and therefore prohibited from sale.”

Under the new timeline, major automakers now have until Sept. 1, 2031. Small-volume manufacturers will have a deadline of Sept. 1, 2032.

Although NHTSA’s notice pertains to passenger vehicles, there have also been efforts to mandate AEB systems on heavy-duty trucks.

According to the latest regulatory agenda, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was scheduled to issue a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking about requiring and/or standardizing equipment performance standards for AEBs on heavy-duty trucks in 2026.

During a previous comment period, many truckers said that current AEB technologies are deficient and cited examples of false activations. Examples included false activations being triggered by shadows from an overpass or guardrails while traveling on a curve.

NHTSA opened an investigation in May 2023 into false automatic braking on certain Freightliner trucks. There were 18 complaints of false AEB activation “without an actual roadway obstacle.” In some instances, the false activation brought the truck to a complete stop in the travel lane. The investigation remains active.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told a House committee in 2024 that AEBs on cars versus 80,000-pound tractor-trailers is like comparing apples and oranges.

“Trucks are completely different than cars,” Pugh said. “And just because a technology works well on a car doesn’t mean it’s going to work well on a truck. Every load and every type of truck is different as far as weight and how the product moves. You take a tanker, there’s liquid in there moving around. So, the way you have to stop (a tanker) is completely different than how you’d have to stop a load of paper towels in a van trailer.”

Meanwhile, Paccar recently issued a recall regarding automatic emergency brakes. LL