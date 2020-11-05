Next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer is Kenly, N.C.

As he drives into North Carolina, Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, will be on the lookout for a distinctive 65-foot-tall lighthouse welcoming truckers.

The next stop for the Spirit of the American trucker tour trailer is the Kenly 95 Petro just outside of Kenly, N.C.

The Spirit is scheduled to be there Nov. 5-7. The Kenly 95 is on Exit 106 from I-95.

Kenly is about 40 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh, N.C; 60 miles northeast on I-95 of downtown Fayetteville, N.C.; and 50 miles west of Greenville, N.C.

The Kenly 95 has a storied 40-year history. The truck stop’s doors opened to the public in 1980 as Truckland Truckstop. Kenly 95 joined the Iowa 80 Group of companies in 2004. Other members of the group include Iowa 80 TA Truckstop, Walcott, Iowa; Joplin Petro, Joplin, Mo.; and the Oak Grove 70 Petro, Oak Grove, Mo.

The Spirit was last at the Kenly 95 in 2018.

Kenly 95 in normal years presents the annual East Coast Truckers Jamboree. Though it was skipped this year, next year the eighth Jamboree is scheduled for May 6-8, 2021.

When he stops at Kenly 95, Osburn says he likes to check out the Super Truck Showroom, which he calls a “trucker’s toy store.”

“Neat stuff. They got stuff I need and that I didn’t know I needed,” Osburn said.

The showroom is filled with chrome and trucking accessories, and it has two show trucks on display: The Prowler and Crown of the Coast.

Word from the road

There was some buzz among drivers about the recent broker listening sessions, Osburn said. Brokers who testified did not want to supply drivers with records they are required by law to supply to them. A petition from OOIDA asks the FMCSA to enforce the law.

Drivers are concerned that nothing will come of the listening session, and that it is all just more smoke and mirrors from D.C., he said. They also complain about double and triple brokering. Most drivers he talks to feel that it should be illegal not to inform the carrier that a load is really is someone else’s original booking.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Kenly, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop at Columbia, S.C.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL