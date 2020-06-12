Next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer is in the Portland, Ore. area

June 12, 2020

Chuck Robinson

|

OOIDA’s tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker, heads to a familiar stop in Troutdale, Ore.

Troutdale is in the eastern outskirts of the Portland, Ore., area.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Troutdale TA, from Monday, June 15, through Wednesday, June. 17. It is at Exit 17 from I-84.

The Spirit was last at the Troutdale TA last June, the second of two in the Portland area in 2019. This year, restrictions because of the coronavirus put a halt to stopping again at the Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop near downtown Portland, Ore., but Troutdale was able to accommodate OOIDA’s tour trailer.

The Troutdale TA has 240 parking spots. The full-service restaurant there is temporarily closed, according to the website, but there are Popeye’s and Subway restaurants there, other fast food nearby and a Shari’s Café and Pies that offers takeout.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

Here is the schedule.

Pilot Flying J
Chuck Robinson

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

OOIDA supports meal allowance plan for Canadian truckers

OOIDA

OOIDA supports meal allowance plan for Canadian truckers

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is showing its support for a proposal to adjust the meal allowance to Canadian truck drivers.

By Land Line Staff | June 12

OOIDA's tour trailer, The Spirit

OOIDA

OOIDA’s tour trailer hears Spokane, Wash, calling

OOIDA’s tour trailer next stops in Spokane, Wash. Skipper Jon Osburn hopes you stop by and share notes about what you’re seeing on the road.

By Chuck Robinson | June 09

Todd Spencer, OOIDA president

OOIDA

Todd Spencer talks history of owner-ops, OOIDA at ATHS

As part of the American Truck Historical Society’s first-ever virtual convention, OOIDA President Todd Spencer gave a talk about the Association’s history.

By Greg Grisolano | June 05

Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA's tour trailer, is feted in Laurel, Mont.

OOIDA

OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to Missoula, Mont.

Having crossed the Continental Divide, OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Missoula, Mont., before heading to Spokane, Wash. Be sure to stop by if you are nearby.

By Chuck Robinson | June 05