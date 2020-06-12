Next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer is in the Portland, Ore. area

OOIDA’s tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker, heads to a familiar stop in Troutdale, Ore.

Troutdale is in the eastern outskirts of the Portland, Ore., area.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Troutdale TA, from Monday, June 15, through Wednesday, June. 17. It is at Exit 17 from I-84.

The Spirit was last at the Troutdale TA last June, the second of two in the Portland area in 2019. This year, restrictions because of the coronavirus put a halt to stopping again at the Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop near downtown Portland, Ore., but Troutdale was able to accommodate OOIDA’s tour trailer.

The Troutdale TA has 240 parking spots. The full-service restaurant there is temporarily closed, according to the website, but there are Popeye’s and Subway restaurants there, other fast food nearby and a Shari’s Café and Pies that offers takeout.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

Here is the schedule.