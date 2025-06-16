Newsom signs order to keep EV push alive in California

The federal government has canceled California’s vehicle emission standards, known as the electric vehicle mandate. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom is determined to push for zero-emission vehicles in the state.

On the same day President Donald Trump signed resolutions to overturn California’s vehicle emission rules, Newsom signed an executive order to strengthen the state’s efforts to move away from fossil fuels. This order applies to all vehicles, including passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks.

“We won’t let this illegal action by Trump and Republicans in the pockets of polluters stand in the way of commonsense policy to clean our air, protect the health of our kids and compete on the global stage,” Newsome said in a statement. “I’m signing an executive order to keep California on track with our world-leading transition to cleaner cars.”

California’s vehicle emission rules aimed for 100% of new passenger vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2035. For Class 8 trucks, 40% of new sales were to be zero-emission by 2032.

By using the Congressional Review Act, Trump made it nearly impossible for California to reinstate the vehicle emission rules under a new administration.

If a rule is reversed this way, it cannot be reissued in a similar form. Congress would need to pass a new law to allow California to bring back the three regulations.

In his executive order, Newsom promised to accelerate zero-emission technologies for all vehicle types. This includes directing the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop a new Advanced Clean Cars III regulation.

Advanced Clean Cars III will focus on cutting emission from passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. This proposed rule will serve as a backup if the federal disapprovals of the earlier regulations are not overturned in court.

Meanwhile, California hopes manufacturers will follow its emission rules voluntarily. To encourage this, the state will prioritize purchasing vehicles from compliant manufacturers. Incentive programs will focus on those who adhere to the now-invalidated regulations. As Advanced Clean Cars III is developed, CARB will consider the needs of compliant manufacturers.

Voluntary compliance: a legal obligation?

Manufacturers with over 90% of truck sales may still need to follow California’s strict emission rules, despite the resolutions.

In July 2023, leading heavy-duty truck and engine makers signed the Clean Truck Partnership with California. They agreed to meet the Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus rules regardless of any legal challenges to those regulations or CARB’s authority.

Daimler Truck North America, Navistar, Paccar, Volvo, Cummins and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association signed this partnership.

“Paccar is committed to supporting the environmental goals of California and the nation as a whole and welcome the harmonization of future emissions regulation,” Paccar Chief Technology Officer John Rich said in a statement at the time. “This agreement provides regulatory certainty and supports a balanced transition to zero emissions by ensuring continued supply of product into California and opt-in states.”

Though 10 states have adopted Advanced Clean Trucks, this agreement is only for California. No similar agreement exists in the other states.

It’s unclear how manufacturers will react now that California’s vehicle emission rules have been overturned.

When asked about continuing to follow Advanced Clean Trucks rules, a Cummins spokesperson said the company is “analyzing the potential impacts of these developments” and that it will “remain committed to following the law everywhere.” Daimler Truck North America cited only federal requirements.

“We remain committed to adhering to the requirements set by EPA and will continue to develop our product strategy in alignment with all applicable regulations,” a DTNA spokesperson told Land Line in an email. “Our portfolio provides customers with powertrain technology options that enable regulatory compliance.”

Paccar declined to comment, and the other manufacturers involved in the Clean Trucks Partnership were not immediately reachable.

There is a possibility that California’s vehicle emission rules could return. California has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Trump, claiming the resolutions that overturned the rules are unlawful. LL