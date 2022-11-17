New York Thruway bans trucks ahead of winter storm

A commercial truck ban is being placed on the New York Thruway because of inclement weather.

According to the New York Thruway, a commercial truck ban will take effect on the Thruway beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 until further notice.

All commercial vehicles will be banned from the following highways:

I-90 between exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) and exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road).

Niagara Thruway (I-190).

The New York Thruway commercial vehicle ban comes as a winter storm makes its way through the Northeast.

According to the National Weather Service, Buffalo, N.Y., may get at least a foot of snow, with up to several feet of snow in some areas.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her plans to issue a state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of the winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday.

In Pennsylvania, vehicle restrictions on Interstate 90 and Interstate 86 in Erie County have been lifted. Speed limits have been restored on Interstate 79 in Erie and Crawford counties, and I-86 and portions of I-90 in Erie County.

A speed reduction of 45 mph remains in place on I-90 from the I-79 interchange to the Ohio state line. Commercial vehicles traveling on this stretch of I-90 must move to the right lane.

Pennsylvania

Snow is falling on a large part of Northeast U.S., including Pennsylvania, where the state’s new snow-removal law is now in effect.

The law, passed in August, requires drivers, including truckers, to remove snow and ice from vehicles

Drivers are required to make “reasonable efforts” to remove snow or ice from all parts of their vehicles within 24 hours of a weather event. If law enforcement sees a vehicle with a buildup of ice or snow, they can pull it over and issue a citation.

Truck operators can be excused if they are on their way to a facility to remove accumulated snow or ice.

Violations are not to be issued if compliance would cause the trucker to violate any federal or state law or regulation regarding workplace safety, or if it would be a health or safety threat. LL