New York seeks to ban drivers from thruway for non-payment of tolls

A proposed rule change by the New York State Thruway Authority would see vehicles banned from the thruway for failure to pay tolls.

Published in the New York State Register on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the proposed rulemaking seeks to amend a section of the state’s statutes to “provide patrons with a clear description of the tolling process.”

According to a spokesperson for the Thruway Authority, key elements to the proposal include:

Updating references associated with manual toll collection to all electronic toll collection

Outlining the payment method for E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail, including the consequences of failing to pay

Outlining the dispute process for the Authority’s Tolls by Mail program as required by the Toll By Mail Enhancement Act

Additionally, the proposed rulemaking seeks to add language that would allow officials to exclude vehicles from the state’s tolled roads for non-payment of tolls or non-compliance with other thruway regulations.

“Vehicles violating any of the rules and regulations of the Thruway Authority, as well as other vehicles or vehicle types owned or operated by the owner and/or operator of such vehicles or types, may be excluded from the Thruway system permanently or for a specified time,” the Thruway Authority’s proposal read.

The proposed revisions are designed to bring the Authority into compliance with the Toll by Mail Enhancement Act, which went into effect at the beginning of September. Included in the state’s 2025 budget, the act addressed multiple issues that officials said “will improve the toll payer experience,” including:

Requiring the state tolling authorities to allow for text message and email notification for outstanding toll payments

Strengthening the appeals process for customers

Standardizing notice procedures between the state tolling authorities

A 60-day comment period is now open regarding the proposal. Interested parties can provide feedback by mail – New York State Thruway Authority; 200 Southern Blvd.; Albany, NY 12209 – or via email at pam.davis@thruway.ny.gov. LL