New York restricting truck traffic ahead of winter storm

With the National Weather Service predicting 8 to 24 inches of snow, the New York State Department of Transportation is restricting travel of commercial truck traffic.

The NYSDOT contacted the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association to ask for help alerting truckers to the predicted dire situation and road closures.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 29, the following roads are closed to empty trucks and tandems:

I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390

NY 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90

I-90 From the Pennsylvania state line to Exit 53 (I-190)

NYSDOT officials also said there may also be restrictions placed on I-81 for commercial vehicles to stay in the right lane. That restriction will be implemented based on conditions.

The DOT will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and is coordinating with operating partners at the state police and New York State Thruway. As this storm evolves, other actions may be necessary, according to the DOT.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service issued severe weather alerts for the Northern Herkimer region, including the cities of Big Moose, Nobleboro, McKeever, Northwood, Eagle Bay, Atwell, and Old Forge.

“Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches between (New York) Routes 8 and 28, and up to 2 feet north of Route 28.”

The weather is already blamed for Thanksgiving Day travel disruptions in New York, with more delays and flight cancellations predicted.

The severe weather alert remains in effect until 7 a.m. Eastern, Monday, Dec. 2.

