New York, Oklahoma bills intended to end ticket quotas

February 28, 2023

Keith Goble

|

Statehouse pursuit in multiple states is intended to put an end to practices that force law enforcement officers to meet ticket quotas.

Communities across the country are able to generate revenue from different types of fines. In certain locales, fines account for a disproportionate amount of local revenue. These municipalities are known for being speed traps.

The National Motorists Association says that “a speed trap exists wherever traffic enforcement is focused on extracting revenue from drivers instead of improving safety.”

About 20 states have acted to discourage practices that pressure law enforcement officers to write tickets.

In 2022, Alabama and Virginia added new laws to address concerns about practices that force law enforcement officers to partake in ticket quotas.

New York

One New York bill seeks to eliminate potential abuses with ticket quotas.

The Empire State prohibits an employer from transferring or penalizing a police officer for failure to meet an established ticket quota.

According to figures compiled by Governing magazine, there are 34 localities in New York where fines and forfeitures account for more than 10% of general fund revenue. There are 12 localities that collect more than 20%. Another five receive more than 30%.

Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, is the sponsor of a bill that is described as strengthening the quota penalty provisions. A violation would constitute a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in jail time up to one year.

“Tickets, summons, traffic citations and arrests should be utilized by a police officer when he or she feels that the circumstances are appropriate, rather than in order to satisfy arbitrary quota requirements,” Gianaris wrote in the bill memo. “To establish a quota for an officer to meet a certain number of summonses or arrests is a disservice to his or her trained and professional judgment, and unfair to those who receive such citations.”

The bill, S169, is in the Senate Labor Committee.

Oklahoma

A bill in the Oklahoma Senate also covers the issue.

State law prohibits cities and towns from generating more than half of their revenue through traffic fines.

Governing magazine reports there are 55 localities in Oklahoma where fines and forfeitures account for more than 10% of general fund revenue. There are 42 localities that collect more than 20%. Another 29 receive more than 30%, and 14 others receive more than 50%.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is behind a bill to outlaw local governments and police departments from requiring officers to issue a predetermined or specified number of citations within a specific period of time. Additionally, agencies would be prohibited from evaluating or discipling personnel based on the number of tickets written or arrests made.

The protection from meeting traffic citation quotas also would cover justices and judges.

Violators would face removal from their position whether they are an elected official or a nonelected official.

“At the end of each month, and especially nearing the end of the year, many Oklahomans are concerned about receiving a traffic ticket due to an arbitrary ‘quota’ that traffic officers are forced to meet,” Dahm said in a recent news release. “This bill will ensure that law enforcement officers are free to protect and serve our communities instead of being pushed to bolster revenue.”

SB82 is in the Senate Public Safety Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Oklahoma and New York is available.

 

Related News

automated driving systems women of trucking regulations FMCSA HOS c1rash not your fault? then lose it

New York

FMCSA wants info on automated driving systems

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking for more information on automated driving systems before it proposes new rules.

By Mark Reddig | February 02

69Express groundbreaking ceremony

News

Toll lanes coming to U.S. 69 in Kansas

Kansas officials broke ground on the 69Express project, the state’s first express toll lane project that will add tolls to U.S. 69.

By Tyson Fisher | February 28

Diesel pumps. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

News

National diesel average keeps falling, according to weekly reports

The national diesel average is nearly 7 cents lower this week, according to the Feb. 27 ProMiles.com report. AAA and EIA prices also down.

By SJ Munoz | February 28

NYC traffic. Photo by Ryan DeBerardis

News

These cities have the worst rush hour traffic, TomTom study reveals

TomTom’s annual Traffic Index reveals which cities in the U.S. and the world are the worst when it comes to rush hour traffic.

By Tyson Fisher | February 28

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.