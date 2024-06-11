New York needs trucker input on I-84 truck parking study

New York is looking to expand truck parking along Interstate 84 and needs input from truckers before moving forward.

In an effort to address a shortage of truck parking, the New York State Department of Transportation has released a survey for truckers who drive on I-84 in the Empire State. Specifically, the study focuses on I-84 near U.S. Route 9, in the towns of Fishkill and East Fishkill, and the state Route 747 interchange in Newburgh.

Truckers can provide input for the I-84 truck parking study in two ways: a parking survey and an interactive map. Both can be accessed here.

The survey asks truckers about their experiences parking on I-84 between Middletown and Fishkill, on Interstate 87 between Woodbury and New Paltz, and about parking on both interstates in Newburgh. Truckers also are asked for input on truck parking in general, including how they find parking and what type of amenities they look for, as well as basic questions about their driving experience and operations.

In addition to the survey, the I-84 truck parking study includes an interactive map for truckers to identify where parking is needed. Participants can add a marker to the map where they feel more parking is needed and leave a comment describing why they flagged that area.

All survey responses, including the mapping activity, are due by June 28.

Truck parking shortage in New York

Statewide, truck parking has been a problem in New York for at least a decade.

In the first Jason’s Law truck parking survey that was conducted in 2014, New York was identified as one of many states with a parking problem. There were only eight public spaces per 100 miles of the National Highway System, among the least in the nation. Accounting for all parking spaces, only a few states had less parking than New York.

Half of members of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association who participated in the survey identified New York as a state with a truck parking shortage. Only New Jersey had more votes, at 52%. Drivers representing the American Trucking Associations reported similar numbers.

Five years later, an updated version of the Jason’s Law survey revealed not much had changed. New York was among five states most frequently cited as having a truck parking shortage, along with Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. LL