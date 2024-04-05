New York enacting fuel emergency during solar eclipse

Fuel haulers in New York are being granted relief due to the expected impact on travel as a result of the solar eclipse.

The emergency declaration in New York goes into effect on April 6 and will remain in place through April 9.

“The Department of Transportation is modifying the provisions of 17 NYCRR 820.6, due to the impacts of the solar eclipse affecting delivery logistics of vital petroleum products to businesses, residences, and power generation facilities,” the New York DOT wrote in the declaration.

Modifying the state’s hours-of-service regulations temporarily is to ensure the adequate delivery of petroleum throughout New York.

The changes:

The 70-hour maximum on-duty period in eight days is modified to be 84 hours.

The 60-hour maximum on-duty period in seven days is modified to be 74 hours.

The 14-hour maximum workday is modified to be 16 hours.

An eight-hour off-duty period must be taken to reset the 16-hour provision.

The 34-hour restart provision is modified to be 24 hours.

Carriers may utilize a 24-hour off-duty period that occurred prior to the date of this order.

On-duty time for the purposes of computation of the 60/70- or 14-hour rules shall not include time spent waiting in a commercial motor vehicle while on the property of a shipper or carrier, loading point, unloading point, or terminal immediately subsequent to or preceding loading/unloading operations.

No motor carrier operating under this order shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a commercial motor vehicle.

Motor carriers that have a state or federal out-of-service order in effect are not eligible to take advantage of this relief.

Solar eclipse path

NASA’s eclipse explorer map shows locations such as Syracuse, Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester are within the total solar eclipse path.

Also within this path are portions of Arkansas, Texas and Vermont. Each of those states has released plans and/or emergency declarations of their own on or around April 8. LL

