New York DOT starts projects on I-84, state Route 9W

August 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Bridge repair work starting on Aug. 8 will close a portion of Interstate 84 in New York state between Exit 50 and Exit 68, according to 511NY.

One lane of I-84 eastbound will be closed during this construction, which is expected to last through the end of the week.

The lane closure will begin in the town of East Fishkill, N.Y., in Dutchess County and end at Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast, N.Y. in Putnam County.

A New York State Department of Transportation travel advisory released on Aug. 4, urged motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines for speeding are doubled in work zones, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of license, said the NYSDOT advisory.

State Route 9W closure

Around 50 miles to the north of the I-84 closure, a separate project will close state Route 9W starting Aug. 8.

Both directions of state Route 9W will be closed between Dock Street and Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The closure will be to accommodate a gas main installation, says the NYSDOT website.

Motorists are encouraged to use a detour along Washington Avenue, Division Street and Cedar Street.

The daily closure of both directions of state Route 9W in Ulster County is set to run through Sept. 30, according to NYSDOT.

The most updated New York travel information can be found on 511NY, as well as the NYSDOT Twitter and Facebook  pages. LL

More Land Line coverage of New York.

 

