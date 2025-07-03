New York City passes bill to expand overnight truck parking

Overnight truck parking is virtually nonexistent in New York City, but a bill passed by the city council could change that.

The New York City Council has passed Intro 99-B. This expands the city’s overnight truck parking pilot program introduced earlier this year. The bill focuses on commercial vehicle parking in areas not included in the initial program.

Approved unanimously, the bill requires the New York City Department of Transportation to create overnight truck parking areas in industrial business zones. Parking will be available only overnight. Designated parking spots will be inactive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before these truck parking areas are created, the NYC DOT must reach out to community boards and council members in the industrial zones. It also needs to connect with trucking stakeholders.

The Trucking Association of New York applauded the passing of the bill.

“For far too long, the shortage of overnight parking for truck drivers in New York City has forced trucks to park in areas that they shouldn’t be,” Zach Miller, TANY’s vice president of government affairs, said in a statement. “This problem has been exacerbated by next day and same day demand and strict federal hours-of-service regulations. This creates an unsafe environment for both drivers and the surrounding communities. We want to thank City Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Selvena N. Brooks-Powers and the bill’s co-sponsors for their commitment to advancing commonsense solutions to address existing challenges around overnight truck parking.”

In March, the NYC DOT announced a “metered pay-by-app, overnight truck parking pilot.”

That program differs from the one established by the bill. It creates 45 parking spaces that are available 24 hours a day. Parking costs $10 every eight hours.

However, the program will last for only one year and is limited to three of the 20 industrial business zones. The exclusion of Southeast Queens led to an uproar among residents and community leaders, including Council Member Williams, who introduced Intro 99-B to address parking in her district. With the bill passed, more parking may be added in other affected areas.

“For years, residents have dealt with trucks parked on residential streets overnight, blocking sidewalks, creating safety risks and disrupting daily life,” Williams said in a statement. “This bill creates clear, designated parking zones in industrial areas, but it does more than that; it requires the city to engage residents, community boards, local leaders and commercial drivers before making decisions that impact our neighborhoods. This is about more than parking. It’s about building safer streets, protecting quality of life and making government responsive and accountable to the people it serves.”

The bill will take effect 180 days after Mayor Eric Adams signs it. Valid for five years, the pilot program requires the NYC DOT to provide an annual report on its impact on illegal truck parking. LL

