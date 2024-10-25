New York, California are latest states to act on speed and/or red-light cameras

Governors in two states on opposite coasts have acted to expand the use of speed cameras and red-light cameras.

States already to act this year on the use of automated enforcement cameras include Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Vermont and Washington.

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in more than 270 communities across the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports. There are about 340 communities that employ red-light cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul acted on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to sign into law a bill to create the most significant expansion of red-light cameras in New York City history. The new law also extends camera programs in other parts of the state.

Since 1994, the New York City program has enabled the use of red-light cameras at 150 intersections.

Intersections in the city posted with red-light cameras have seen a 58% decline in the number of severe injuries from collisions compared to the three years prior to installation, according to a bill memo.

S2812 renews and expands the city’s red-light camera program to permit 600 intersections to be posted with the devices.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said his agency will spend the coming months analyzing crash data to “determine the most effective and equitable way to expand the use of this critical safety tool.”

The new law also extends or creates red-light camera programs in five of the state’s top 30 most-populated cities.

Programs in the cities of Albany, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and White Plains and in Nassau County are extended. A new program will be created in the town of Greenburgh.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority and we know that red-light camera programs are effective in protecting New Yorkers from dangerous drivers,” Hochul said in prepared remarks.

California

In California, a new law expands the list of cities authorized to post speed enforcement cameras.

State law already allows for the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

A year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill to permit speed cameras as a tool to enforce posted speeds.

The rule authorized the use of speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, where street racing events are common, and in school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Jose, and the city and county of San Francisco are permitted to post the cameras.

The governor’s most recent action on the topic permits the city of Malibu to post speed cameras along the Pacific Coast Highway. Previously SB1297, the new law allows five speed detection devices to be posted along the 21-mile stretch of the highway that passes through Malibu.

Offenders would face escalating fines determined by the vehicle’s speed.

Newsom’s office reported that over the past 15 years, the affected stretch of roadway had more than 60 people killed in wrecks. Speed was provided as the primary factor in each incident.

Michigan bills still active

In Michigan, two bills call for adding speed ticket cameras in the state.

Currently, neither red-light cameras or speed cameras are used in Michigan. Statute mandates that law enforcement witness violations.

A pair of House-approved bills awaiting final Senate floor votes would authorize automated speed enforcement in highway work zones. Specifically, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan DOT would be given permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

HB4132 and HB4133 would authorize speed ticket cameras for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A work zone safety fund would also be created with the state Treasury coordinating with State Police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices, and to make other safety enhancements. LL

