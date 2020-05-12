New York bills would boost fines for illegal truck parking in NYC

Multiple bills in the New York State Legislature cover concerns of certain New York City residents and businesses about trucks parked illegally.

One bill awaiting consideration on the Senate floor covers concern about large trucks parked on New York City streets or boulevards. S2761 would authorize a $1,000 fine for a trailer or semitrailer parked or left unattended overnight.

Parking of tractor-trailers or semis in the city, including residential areas, now is limited to three hours. Nighttime parking on a residential street is prohibited between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

However, violations of illegally parked tractor-trailers or semis on city streets does not carry a fine. Owners are responsible only for paying a $160 towing fee.

In a memo attached to the Assembly version, Assemblymember Diana Richardson, D-Brooklyn, wrote that “a $1,000 fine for tractor-trailers that are illegally parked overnight would help to encourage the legal parking of these vehicles and help maintain the quality of life in our city neighborhoods.”

The legislation was introduced one year ago. Senate lawmakers approved a bill introduced by Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, but it stayed in the Assembly Transportation Committee through the end of the 2019 session. For the start of year two of the two-year session, the bill was sent back to the Senate.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted earlier this year to once again advance the bill. The Assembly version, A1557, is in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Focus on Southeast Queens

Another bill from Comrie would increase the fine for illegally parking a commercial vehicle in parts of the city.

S3215 would authorize $400 fines – up from $250 – for illegally parking a “tractor-trailer combination, tractor, truck tractor or semitrailer” in residential neighborhoods of New York City. Subsequent violations within six months would result in $800 fines – up from $500.

The focus of the legislation is Southeast Queens – between JFK and LaGuardia airports. Supporters say between pick up and drop offs commercial trucks park in residential communities. Neighbors complain about the vehicles as eyesores, environmental hazards, and noise makers.

“Many people throughout Queens are sick of truck traffic,” Comrie said during previous Senate committee discussion on the bill. “Trucks park on residential streets overnight, blocking visibility, blocking access, and blocking driveways.”

Comrie acknowledges there are not enough places in the city to park large trucks, but added that current fines do not do enough to discourage drivers from violating the parking law.

“This is an inducement to make sure that truck drivers will make every effort to find safer places to park their vehicles and not clog residential streets with commercial vehicles.”

The Senate approved the bill during the 2019 session, but it did not advance in the Assembly. As a result, the bill was sent back to the Senate for the start of the 2020 session. S3215 is in the Senate Cities Committee.

More Land Line coverage of news from New York is available.