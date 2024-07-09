New York Assembly approves GPS systems requirement to show bridge, tunnel heights

Vehicles hitting bridges and elevated structures that have low height restrictions is an ongoing problem in the Empire State.

A law enacted a year ago called for a statewide bridge hit enforcement campaign. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported that during a recent two-year period, there were more than 800 bridge strikes across the state.

Assembly Bill 8582

The Assembly voted 143-1 last month to advance a bill that would go further to address the issue.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, A8582 would require navigation systems using GPS technology to show the height of bridges, tunnels and underpasses along a proposed route. The bill moved to the Senate.

“The primary objective is to mitigate the rising number of bridges strikes in New York due to ineffective warnings from GPS systems,” a bill memo reads.

Santabarbara also wrote in a bill memo that increased traffic, guided by navigation systems and apps with GPS, has led to a surge in bridge strikes in New York.

He added that even with existing warning signs, many drivers still strike low bridges, especially in unfamiliar areas.

“This bill will help drivers see these dangers on their GPS, keeping everyone safer on the road,” Santabarbara stated. “Warning signs alone aren’t enough, so putting these alerts right where drivers are already looking will make a big difference.”

His legislation stipulates that navigation systems and electronic maps using GPS must provide users with the legal clearance height of bridges and overpasses along their route.

A navigation system would be in compliance when it includes legal clearance heights on proposed routes and informs that drivers and users are responsible to comply with vehicle height and weight restrictions and other traffic laws.

🚚🛣️ PASSED: My GPS Safety Bill (A.8582-B) has just passed in the NY State Assembly! 🎉 This legislation will not only help prevent trucks from hitting low bridges by displaying bridge heights on GPS routes but also lead to significant cost savings for our communities. 💰 By… pic.twitter.com/Ojx8lL4a2g — Angelo Santabarbara (@AsmSantabarbara) June 7, 2024

2023 law

One year ago, Hochul signed into law a bill to require the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct and release publicly a study that compiles bridge strike data.

The rule requires the state to identify solutions to prevent vehicle strikes on low bridges.

The bill sponsor wrote that “often the restrictions are unknown to truck drivers until they are in their immediate sight, which causes strikes to occur.”

Additionally, the state had a week-long campaign in November to increase awareness about bridge strikes.

North Grand Island Bridges

This spring, the governor’s administration announced completion of a project to reduce bridge strikes at North Grand Island Bridges in the city of Niagara Falls. The $1.9 million project includes electronic over-height detection systems along three approaches to the underpass, including the Niagara Scenic Parkway, LaSalle Expressway and Interstate 190.

The eastbound and westbound bridges have been struck by vehicles 28 times over the past decade.

“Bridge strikes create dangerous situations, and it’s imperative that we do all we can to prevent them,” Hochul stated. LL

Today, @GovKathyHochul announces the completion of a $1.9M project to reduce bridge strikes at North Grand Island Bridges in Niagara Falls. Bridge strikes pose serious safety risks, and we must take proactive measures to prevent them. More Here: https://t.co/aCLMu7iKAF pic.twitter.com/s8CBuKv4wU — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) May 9, 2024

More Land Line coverage of New York news is available.