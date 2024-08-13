New Wisconsin law creates truck driver training grant program

The state of Wisconsin has established a commercial driver training grant program.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law to require the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to establish and administer the grant program. The new law is already in effect.

Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, was the catalyst to getting the bill through the statehouse.

He said the new program provides grants to offset the cost of being trained as a commercial truck driver, “helping us fill family-supporting jobs that our businesses rely on.”

Wimberger’s bill specifies that a CDL training provider must satisfy entry-level driver training requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Grant amounts awarded are limited to up to 50% of the training costs or $3,000, whichever is less, for each individual trained.

The Department of Workforce Development is required to report the number and amount of grants awarded under the grant program. A bill memo reported that money is set aside for the program in the Joint Committee on Finance’s supplemental appropriations.

Eligible training providers

Eligible CDL training providers located and conducting training in Wisconsin can apply for a grant. Training providers are required to train individuals who reside in and will obtain their CDL in the state.

A fiscal estimate attached to the legislation reported there are more than 600 training entities listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry that have locations in Wisconsin.

The DWD is coordinating with the state Department of Transportation and FMCSA for assistance in establishing applicant eligibility for the grant program.

The program has a July 1, 2025 sunset date. The state Legislature would need to renew the program.

Importance of trucking in the state touted

One year ago, Wisconsin shipped more than 660 million tons of freight. Nearly two-thirds of that freight was moved via truck, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified during a recent hearing. During that time, the total freight value was estimated at nearly $400 billion.

Wimberger told the Senate Economic Development and Technical Colleges Committee the grant program is necessary to increase the number of commercial drivers licensed in the state.

“Without the dedicated and skilled truck drivers, many important, time-sensitive products and services would come to a halt,” he said.

He added that his bill takes on greater importance because new federal guidelines have raised the standard for who can offer CDL training.

Wimberger also said it is important the state act to benefit driver training programs. He noted that the current tuition cost for affected programs approaches $4,000. LL

