New Western Star 57X Aero road tractor to replace 5700XE

Western Star Trucks has added an aerodynamic and electronics-laden road tractor aimed directly at owner-operators and small fleets. Called 57X, the new model will feature a large aluminum-skinned cab, a setback steer axle for high maneuverability, Detroit diesel powertrains, and a full complement of Detroit Assurance driver-assistance devices.

The 57X joins two previously announced vocational models in its X series, and will replace the current 5700XE road tractor. The 57X is the most fuel-efficient truck Western Star has ever built, representatives declared at an unveiling near Detroit last week. It should deliver 5.8% better fuel economy than its predecessor, thanks to enhanced aerodynamics and greater efficiency of its Gen 5 Detroit DD13 and DD15 diesels. The DD16 also is available, but Cummins engines are not.

A key component is the DT-12 automated manual transmission, available with overdrive or direct-drive top gears. The 12-speed self-shifter reduces workload, chooses and changes gears more smoothly than most drivers can, and keeps engines operating in their best rev ranges. Eaton manual transmissions also are available.

Aero improvements include a lower nose, sculpted bumper, and smoother lines back through the steeply sloping hood to the cab and integrated sleeper with 24-inch side extenders. Daycab versions will have 12-inch extenders.

All exterior and interior lights are cool-burning and long-lasting LEDs, with ice-melting heating grids incorporated into headlamp covers. A big one-piece windshield can be spec’d with recently developed TufGlass to reduce chipping and cracking.

Like the 49X and 47X vocational trucks, the 57X uses a steel-reinforced aluminum cab, replacing the smaller galvannealed steel cab used since the mid-1990s. The new cab is longer and wider, and integrated sleepers maintain the same wall width from bottom to top, adding interior room compared to the inward-bending upper walls of current Stratosphere sleepers. The Stratosphere name continues in a high-roof 72-inch sleeper, while 72-inch and 60-inch mid-roof sleepers are also available.

Numerous customization and bright finish options are available to tailor the truck to suit the owner and driver. X-series cabs are based on those of the Freightliner Cascadia, from Western Star’s sister company. Representatives called it the “Daimler cab,” reflecting ownership of the two builders by Daimler Trucks North America.

New instrument panels use digital displays including a configurable instrument cluster to provide an experience similar to today’s luxury cars, representatives said. Drivers can change the display by scrolling through an extensive array of colorful graphics and numerical information, including road and engine speeds and engine and component conditions.

Some displays are generated by Detroit Assurance 5.0 safety systems, which are standard but can be deleted by customers. They include:

Active Brake Assist 5, an always-on system that combines camera and radar sensing to detect moving obstacles in front of the truck and can deploy full braking.

Adaptive Cruise Control, which operates down to a full stop, operating the throttle and brakes to maintain a safe distance from traffic ahead, and adjusts power and engine braking based on GPS-generated road and terrain data.

Active Lane Assist, which uses electric-boosted steering to keep the truck in its travel lane and warns of wandering over painted lines on the pavement.

Active Side Guard Assist, with side-facing radar designed to reduce blind-side collisions during lane changes and right turns.

Also standard are Detroit Connect functions that offer real-time, actionable data on vehicle performance, presenting early warnings of malfunctions and ability to schedule repairs and maintenance at nearby dealers, reps said. Integrated steering wheel controls let drivers control most entertainment and information functions without taking their hands off the wheel.

Customers can order the Western Star 57X this fall, and production will begin early next year at the Daimler plant in Cleveland, N.C. The new road tractors will be titled as 2024 models. LL

