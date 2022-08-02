New Western Star 57X Aero road tractor to replace 5700XE

August 2, 2022

Tom Berg

|

Western Star Trucks has added an aerodynamic and electronics-laden road tractor aimed directly at owner-operators and small fleets. Called 57X, the new model will feature a large aluminum-skinned cab, a setback steer axle for high maneuverability, Detroit diesel powertrains, and a full complement of Detroit Assurance driver-assistance devices.

The 57X joins two previously announced vocational models in its X series, and will replace the current 5700XE road tractor. The 57X is the most fuel-efficient truck Western Star has ever built, representatives declared at an unveiling near Detroit last week. It should deliver 5.8% better fuel economy than its predecessor, thanks to enhanced aerodynamics and greater efficiency of its Gen 5 Detroit DD13 and DD15 diesels. The DD16 also is available, but Cummins engines are not.

Western Star 57X
New 57X’s nose is lower and the styling is updated from the 5700XE it will replace starting early next year. Setback steer axle allows tight turns and aids in good ride quality. All lights are long-lasting LEDs and big one-piece windshield with optional TufGlass resists chips and cracks. (Photo courtesy Western Star Trucks)

A key component is the DT-12 automated manual transmission, available with overdrive or direct-drive top gears. The 12-speed self-shifter reduces workload, chooses and changes gears more smoothly than most drivers can, and keeps engines operating in their best rev ranges. Eaton manual transmissions also are available.

Aero improvements include a lower nose, sculpted bumper, and smoother lines back through the steeply sloping hood to the cab and integrated sleeper with 24-inch side extenders. Daycab versions will have 12-inch extenders.

All exterior and interior lights are cool-burning and long-lasting LEDs, with ice-melting heating grids incorporated into headlamp covers. A big one-piece windshield can be spec’d with recently developed TufGlass to reduce chipping and cracking.

Like the 49X and 47X vocational trucks, the 57X uses a steel-reinforced aluminum cab, replacing the smaller galvannealed steel cab used since the mid-1990s. The new cab is longer and wider, and integrated sleepers maintain the same wall width from bottom to top, adding interior room compared to the inward-bending upper walls of current Stratosphere sleepers. The Stratosphere name continues in a high-roof 72-inch sleeper, while 72-inch and 60-inch mid-roof sleepers are also available.

Western Star 57X cab interior
The large, steel-reinforced aluminum cab, based on the Freightliner Cascadia cab, offers generous belly and leg room. The digital dash has bright, colorful displays and can show much operating information. (Photo courtesy Western Star Trucks)

Numerous customization and bright finish options are available to tailor the truck to suit the owner and driver. X-series cabs are based on those of the Freightliner Cascadia, from Western Star’s sister company. Representatives called it the “Daimler cab,” reflecting ownership of the two builders by Daimler Trucks North America.

New instrument panels use digital displays including a configurable instrument cluster to provide an experience similar to today’s luxury cars, representatives said. Drivers can change the display by scrolling through an extensive array of colorful graphics and numerical information, including road and engine speeds and engine and component conditions.

Some displays are generated by Detroit Assurance 5.0 safety systems, which are standard but can be deleted by customers. They include:

  • Active Brake Assist 5, an always-on system that combines camera and radar sensing  to detect moving obstacles in front of the truck and can deploy full braking.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control, which operates down to a full stop, operating the throttle and brakes to maintain a safe distance from traffic ahead, and adjusts power and engine braking based on GPS-generated road and terrain data.
  •  Active Lane Assist, which uses electric-boosted steering to keep the truck in its travel lane and warns of wandering over painted lines on the pavement.
  • Active Side Guard Assist, with side-facing radar designed to reduce blind-side collisions during lane changes and right turns.

Also standard are Detroit Connect functions that offer real-time, actionable data on vehicle performance, presenting early warnings of malfunctions and ability to schedule repairs and maintenance at nearby dealers, reps said. Integrated steering wheel controls let drivers control most entertainment and information functions without taking their hands off the wheel.

Customers can order the Western Star 57X this fall, and production will begin early next year at the Daimler plant in Cleveland, N.C. The new road tractors will be titled as 2024 models. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

 

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.

Related News

Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, due Aug. 31

Business

Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, due Aug. 31

For most big trucks, the annual payment of the federal Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax and filing of Form 2290 is due at the end of August.

By Land Line Staff | August 02

Brakes

Business

Brakes and CVSA Brake Week

Truck drivers are key in preventing out-of-service brake violations by performing pre-trip inspections. Are your brakes ready for the test?

By TA Truck Service | August 01

Pilot Flying J Road Warrior 2022 contest

Business

Annual Road Warrior contest makes history with $30K in prizes

Pilot Flying J brings back its Road Warrior contest to recognize role models in the trucking industry. Total prizes this year top all previous years.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 28

DAT Solutions load board for spot rates

Business

MembersEdge load posts fell 16% last week; load-to-truck ratios declined

Load posts on DAT MembersEdge have tumbled, freeing up trucks and depressing spot rates. Gulf Coast port activity is boosting rates, though.

By Special to Land Line | July 27