New Walmart program boosts pay and benefits

Better benefits are in store for Walmart private-fleet drivers.

The approximately 12,000 Walmart drivers can expect an increase in pay and benefits as well as more educational opportunities, according to an April 7 Walmart news release.

According to the news release, the retail giant says drivers can now earn up to $110,000 in their first year. In addition, drivers who have been with the retailer longer stand to earn more based upon factors including tenure and location.

Should the new incentives increase interest in driving for Walmart, the retailer is creating ways for existing company associates to become drivers.

Fleet development program

As part of the new offerings, the company is expanding its trucking educational reach with the company’s private fleet development program. This 12-week program, offered in Delaware and Texas, is designed for associates interested in earning their commercial driver’s license.

Walmart previously provided trucking-related training and education through its Live Better U program as well as its nationwide network of Walmart Academies. Those programs will continue to operate, according to the Walmart news release.

The investments in pay and training build on multiple recent driver bonuses and improved schedules that enable drivers to spend more time at home, the news release said.

The company closed by saying its transportation team will continue to grow, and the company will continue to invest in the transportation team.

“We plan to keep hiring the best drivers in the industry to join our team,” said the news release.

Learn more about the Walmart private fleet at Drive4Walmart.com. LL