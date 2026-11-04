New venue, same goal: Annual Mother’s Day truck convoy keeps on rollin’

The show will go on for an annual truck convoy that’s been rolling for nearly four decades.

Since 1990, Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley’s annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy has raised over $10 million to grant wishes to kids battling critical illness. In May, the future of the event became uncertain after the owners of the Manheim Auto Auction – the venue that hosted the convoy since 2020 – informed organizers they would no longer allow outside events at the venue due to “changing business models and security standards.”

In the months following the news, the group set out to find a new venue, coming close a few times but still coming up empty. Now, for the convoy’s 38th iteration, it will have a new home.

In October, the group announced that Hess Auctioneers in Marietta, Penn., would serve as the convoy’s new home. This year’s convoy is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2027.

“We are thrilled to have found a new home for the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy at Hess Auctioneers,” Jennifer Davis, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, said in a statement. “This event is such a meaningful tradition for our drivers, wish families and supporters, and we are excited to continue bringing everyone together in Lancaster County to make wishes come true.”

In addition to the truck convoy, the 2027 event will also feature a Family Fest, offering activities and entertainment for families starting at 9 a.m. The convoy will depart for the redesigned 18-mile route through Lancaster County at 1:30 p.m.

“Hess Auctioneers is humbled and excited to partner with Make-A-Wish to host the 38th annual Truck Convoy,” said Bill Troop, GM/Partner of Hess Auctioneers. “Our team and partner companies are looking forward to being part of and supporting this exciting event. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to give back to a great cause while helping to shine a positive light on the trucking industry.”

While the new home is welcomed, it does come with some restrictions. First, the convoy will be limited to 150 trucks, a far cry from the nearly 400 trucks organizers had come to expect every year. Additionally, registration must be completed online, and there will be no on-site registration accepted on the day of the event.

You can find more information about the convoy or register for the event here. LL