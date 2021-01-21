New trial ordered after ‘golden rule’ invoked

January 21, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

A $30 million verdict was vacated Jan. 20 in the case of Rodolfo Plascencia et al. v. Charles Gynn Deese et al., based upon a ruling by a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District of California.

The court ruling stated that plantiffs’ counsel violated a pretrial order by invoking the “golden rule” when asking the jury to “imagine” if they were in his clients’ position as part of closing arguments.

It was the opinion of the California appeals court, “Cases should be decided upon the facts and the law only. The golden rule argument and attacks on defense counsel were designed to, and did, impugn the integrity of appellants’ trial counsel.”

The lawsuit accused the commercial driver, Deese, and his employer, Flat Creek Transportation, of partially causing the death of 20-year-old Jocelyne Plascencia by negligently parking a tractor-trailer by a fruit stand on the side of a highway.

If the rig was not parked on the side of the highway for a nonemergency reason, Plascencia’s vehicle would not have collided with it when she tried to avoid the vehicle of Anita Newcomb, who made an illegal U-turn; according to the lawsuit filed by the motorist’s parents.

Deese argued he pulled over to check the engine of his truck after smelling hot oil. Surveillance video showed he did not open the truck’s hood but walked over to the fruit stand seconds before the crash, according to court records.

Newcomb settled out of court for more than $2.4 million.

It was the appeals court panel’s opinion the verdict amount was influenced by misconduct and improper arguments and not reduced by the comparative fault of settling defendants. This error required a reversal, the court determined.

The panel of Justices Kenneth R. Yegan, Arthur Gilbert and Martin J. Tangeman upheld the jury’s decision that Deese and Flat Creek Transportation were liable. LL

More Land Line news from California.

 

Prepass

Related News

Truck size and weight topic of North Dakota hearings longer, heavier trucks

California

OOIDA opposes plan for larger trucks

Indiana joins the list of states considering longer, heavier trucks. And OOIDA says it’s a bad idea. Also, tackling left-lane slowpokes.

By Mark Reddig | January 19

Rhode Island tolls, RhodeWorks program

Crime & Courts

Rhode Island Senate files support for quashing subpoenas in toll lawsuit

The fight against subpoenas for three state officials in ATA’s toll lawsuit got more interesting after the Rhode Island Senate weighed in.

By Tyson Fisher | January 20

California Supreme Court, Lady Justice

Crime & Courts

California Supreme Court says ABC test can be applied retroactively

The California Supreme Court has ruled that the ABC test used to determine worker classification can be applied retroactively.

By Mark Schremmer | January 18

Tow hook

Crime & Courts

City of Chicago challenges class action status in predatory towing lawsuit

A lawsuit claiming the city of Chicago practiced predatory towing hits another snag as the city is challenging the class certification.

By Tyson Fisher | January 18