New tolls and a highway closure in Washington state

Drivers in one area of Washington state will need to find an alternate route, while more tolls are coming to another.

U.S. Highway 101 near Tumwater Truck Route (state Route 117) is closed to all drivers and is not scheduled to reopen until Friday, Sept. 26, the Washington State Department of Transportation recently announced.

“This area presents a challenging worksite,” WSDOT said. “The work zone has a narrow roadway with steep slopes down to the creek below. WSDOT appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during this closure.”

A detour from West Front Street/West First Street to Marine Drive to Tumwater Truck Route is in place.

This is the second full closure of this stretch of highway, keeping the project on schedule, WSDOT said.

Tolls will go into effect later this month on the state Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac, Wash.

All vehicles will be charged a toll between $1.20 and $2.40, dependent on time of day.

State transportation officials said tolls will be collected near the new Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps with no carpool exemptions in place. Drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass will pay the lowest toll rate. Those without a toll pass will be mailed a bill at a higher rate of $2 more for each trip.

The first mile of the expressway opened in June, with an additional 2 miles scheduled to open in 2028. Only these portions of the road will be tolled, WSDOT said. Routes that existed before the new expressway will continue to be free to use.

Tolling fees will be used to cover the costs of operating and maintaining state Route 509 as well as to fund the Puget Sound Gateway project, which officials said will provide missing links between the state’s highway and freight network.

Over $213 million is needed to fund work associated with the Puget Sound project, according to WSDOT. LL

