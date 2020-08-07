New toll road opens on SH 249 north of Houston

August 7, 2020

|

Truckers driving near the Houston area can expect a new toll road on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that a new section of the SH 249 Project will open to the public on Aug. 8. More than 6 miles, Section 1A runs from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to FM 1488 in Magnolia. Although the road opens on Aug. 8, tolls will not be collected until sometime in fall of this year.

The new toll section on SH 249 is part of a nearly $800 million project.

The SH 249 Project spans across Montgomery and Grimes County and includes more than 25 miles of new roadway from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to SH 105 near Navasota.

“When complete, the SH 249 Project is expected to provide a safe and reliable corridor for the public by linking suburban communities with major roadways and improving mobility and safety,” TxDOT states in a news release. “The project is expected to have a lasting impact and enhance the community’s ability to access regional destinations.”
SH 249 Project map
Section 1B is under construction, which began in March 2018. Running from FM 1488 in Magnolia to FM 1774 in Todd Mission, that roadway is expected to open to the public next spring.

According to the project’s website, the second section is a 10-mile, two-lane, not-tolled rural highway. Still in the early stages, that segment extends from FM 1774 north of Todd Mission in Plantersville to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.

Design and land clearing activities for Segment 2 began in November 2018. Completion of the second segment is scheduled for late 2023.

Addressing hurricane evacuation needs is among several goals of the SH 249 Project. Also, the new roadways will also accommodate population growth and economic development. Additionally, the project aims to decrease congestion, increase access and provide a safer, more efficient route for regional traffic.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

